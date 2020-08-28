Viking Foundation grant applications due Oct. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The submission deadline for project-funding grant proposals to the Viking Foundation of Lincoln is Oct. 1.

The foundation provides charitable grants each year to help with specific projects of 501(c)(3) organizations in Lancaster County. The funded grants will be directed to those challenged with education, poverty, housing, gender, mental and physical health, and other issues. A minimum of $80,000 in funds will be awarded, with preference given to proposals in the $5,000 to $10,000 range.

The following hypothetical examples are provided to demonstrate the myriad funding possibilities available from the foundation:

• Purchasing appliances for a community center’s outdated kitchen;

• Supporting an occupational training program for mentally or physically challenged youths;

• Providing supplies for a group of seamstresses who sew clothing for children in need;

• Helping to purchase a delivery van for a local food bank; or

• Employing a summer intern to manage an organization’s “Learn to Fish” program.

The foundation was created eight years ago to help improve and enrich the lives of individuals—especially children—who are less fortunate. To submit a proposal or for more information, visit vikingfoundation.webs.com.

