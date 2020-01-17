UNL Women's Club celebrating 125 years

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Women’s Club is celebrating 125 years of service, leadership and friendship, as well as providing scholarships to students attending UNL.

Celebrating this special anniversary year began in September with a Welcome event hosted by Interim President Susan M. Fritz of the University of Nebraska System.

The Fall Brunch, with the theme “A Walk Down Memory Lane,” took place in November with Kay Logan-Peters, librarian at the UNL College of Agriculture, educating attendees with a time line of UNL Women's Club founders and members. At that Fall Brunch, UNL Women's Club members collected two full bins of donations for the Husker Food Pantry located in the UNL Health Center.

The April UNL Women's Club Spring Luncheon will conclude the 125th anniversary year celebration while also serving as a fundraising event for UNL Women's Club scholarships. The scholarship recipients will be announced at that event.

