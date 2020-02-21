UNL students to lend a hand during The Big Event

The Big Event is the largest student-led community service event at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This year, the event will take place Saturday, April 4, with a volunteer brunch beginning at the campus recreation center at 11 a.m. and service projects happening from 1-4 p.m.
The deadline to request volunteers is Friday, March 6. Last year, 3,000 volunteers went out into the community to lend a helping hand. The organization began at UNL in 2006, and its impact has grown every year since.
The mission statement of The Big Event is “Through service-oriented activities, The Big Event promotes campus and community unity as students come together for one day to express their gratitude for the support from the surrounding community.”
"After seeing the way that the community of Lincoln supports the university and its students, I knew I wanted to give back in some way," said Kali Hansen, co-chair of The Big Event 2020. "When I saw the impact volunteers had while assisting on the day of The Big Event, I knew I wanted to get more involved in this incredible organization that provides so much to community members."
Volunteers can help in a variety of ways from yard work to painting to mulching. "As long as it doesn’t involve power tools or ladders, volunteers can assist," Hansen said.
To sign up by March 6 either as a local residence or a community organization to receive volunteers, visit bigevent.unl.edu. Follow the prompts by creating a GivePulse account and completing the form. From there, you will be contacted by a student from The Big Event's volunteer staff to complete the registration process.
To volunteer, you must be affiliated with UNL. To sign up to volunteer, visit the website and follow the prompts to log on to GivePulse and complete the registration form. The deadline to sign up to volunteer is Friday, March 13.
Direct any questions to bigevent.unl@gmail.com.