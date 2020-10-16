UNL ALEC Department hosts food drive for Husker Pantry

The Department of Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication (ALEC) at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is hosting a food drive for the Husker Pantry through Nov. 5.

Nearly one in three UNL students worries about not having enough food. Husker Pantry provides free food, school supplies and hygiene items to students in need. Students can also receive information about community resources for housing and food assistance programs.

Some of the most-needed items include: soup, cereal, pasta, rice, nuts, condiments, pasta sauce, toothbrushes, Kleenex, jelly/jam, canned tomatoes, pancake mix, body wash, garbanzo beans and canned chili.

All donations can be dropped off in 143 Filley Hall by Thursday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.

If you are unable to give in-person, the ALEC Department asks you to consider giving through the Husker Pantry Amazon Wish List.

