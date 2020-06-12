United Way offers Virtual Book Drive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All children should be able to grow up with readily available books at home. Books at home propel a child further in education.

We all have experienced various ways in which COVID-19 has dramatically changed our lives. Those who have children at home have had to adapt significantly to not only conduct a normal work and home life, but also to engage their children in activities that are both educational and entertaining.

Now, imagine being a family living in poverty, without access to ongoing activities to expand or even complement your children’s educational experience and keep them engaged in productive activities through the summer. Imagine how difficult that is for both the parent and child.

You can help these families. Through United Way’s Virtual Book Drive, books will be delivered through community nonprofit partners and the supported school communities of Campbell and McPhee elementary schools this summer.

United Way has a $4,000 goal to get 1,600 books into the hands of children in our community. Some of the books will be delivered by volunteers like you to children in our community starting on United Way's Day of Action on Friday, June 19.

Your support provides the opportunities for a child to fill a bookshelf and break the link between poverty and poor academic outcomes. To donate, go to https://bit.ly/2XN6DLm.

