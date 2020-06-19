United Way approves over $2.2M to fund community programs

United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County’s Board of Directors recently met and approved a total of $2,217,497 to support community education, income and health initiatives and programs. The majority, $1,846,735, will help fund 65 programs at 41 community-based nonprofit agencies.
“The 41 agencies United Way has the privilege to support play important roles in the vital infrastructure of service to our community," said Meagan Liesveld, executive director, United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County. "Their work has always been there, strengthening the lives of the residents of Lincoln and Lancaster County. But I think we’ve had a unique opportunity to even better understand the value of their role over the last three months. These funds will help sustain those programs that our community will need and benefit from in the year to come, and we are grateful for the donors from all across this community who gave to make these funds available.”
United Way’s funding reflects its understanding that the issues facing our community are interconnected. By investing in each of the areas below, the organization can comprehensively benefit children, individuals and families within our community.
Education: Helping children reach high school graduation through programs that support quality early childhood education, after-school and out-of-school programming and mentoring.
Income: Moving individuals and families toward stability by providing them with basic needs such as food and shelter.
Health: Safety from harm including domestic violence and abuse, relief from disaster, and support for behavioral and mental health needs.
The funding decisions are based on the recommendation of a team of community volunteers. In March and April, nearly 70 community volunteers participated in the application review process. All agencies meet a strict set of guidelines to be eligible to apply for and receive United Way funding.
“It’s challenging, because we always have more community needs than we can provide for, so the teams had to make some tough decisions,” said Joy Citta, community volunteer and chair of the local United Way’s Community Impact committee. “All of these organizations are doing good work for our community and residents in need.”
Additionally, the United Way Board of Directors approved $95,000 for collaborative initiatives, including 2-1-1, the Community Learning Centers and others. Women United and Emerging Leaders United will distribute $230,596 for their ENGAGE.EMPOWER.GRADUATE. initiative that focuses on programs that empower families and students to strive for achievement and on-time graduation.
The Women in Philanthropy’s Helping Hands grants provided $35,200 to 10 agencies to purchase diapers and winter clothing for low-income families. United Way’s Emerging Leaders United approved $9,966 for a creative learning space project.
To learn more about United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, visit unitedwaylincoln.org or call 402-441-7700.
