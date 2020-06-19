United Way approves over $2.2M to fund community programs

“The 41 agencies United Way has the privilege to support play important roles in the vital infrastructure of service to our community," said Meagan Liesveld, executive director, United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County. "Their work has always been there, strengthening the lives of the residents of Lincoln and Lancaster County. But I think we’ve had a unique opportunity to even better understand the value of their role over the last three months. These funds will help sustain those programs that our community will need and benefit from in the year to come, and we are grateful for the donors from all across this community who gave to make these funds available.”