Tammy Gebers, executive assistant at Union Bank and Trust, didn’t think she would ever be divorced and suddenly need quality child care for her sons, or that she would seek out a support group to help her cope with her son’s attention deficit disorder, or that her niece would be subjected to domestic violence, or that her mother would succumb to Alzheimer’s Disease.
Over the years, Gebers has been touched by all of those issues, and each time found support through United Way/CHAD agencies.
Her story and her message, “Thank you for your dollars,” set the stage for the community phase of the annual United Way/CHAD Campaign at a Sept. 5 breakfast. Campaign co-chairs Bryan Robertson, wealth management trust adviser for U.S. Bank, and his wife Doris Robertson, vice president of commercial lending for Union Bank & Trust, announced this year’s campaign goal of $6.85 million. The dollars raised will go to 41 United Way partners and 21 CHAD agencies.
The campaign has already raised $2.4 million through the early Pacesetters campaign. Erin and Mark Stueven, campaign vice chairs, announced that 19 agencies and organizations exceeded the 3% increase. Alzheimer’s Association of Nebraska Chapter led the way for agencies with a 245% increase, and Lincoln Electric System topped the list of companies with a 6% increase in overall giving to the campaign. In total, Pacesetters accounted for 35 percent of the total campaign goal.
“The success of the Pacesetters’ results announced today shows just how generous our Lincoln community is,” said Bryan Robertson.
Doris Robertson added: “The United Way/CHAD Campaign supports agencies that work across three pillars: Education, Income and Health. Success of this campaign means success for the vital programs needed for Lincoln and Lancaster County.”
In addition to the campaign kickoff, United Way leaders announced a new initiative to address chronic absenteeism of students in Lincoln Public Schools. The “Stable. Strong. Successful.” initiative aims to raise $100,000 for agencies that work with schools where absenteeism is a problem. Katie McLeese Stephenson, executive director of HopeSpoke, one of the agencies involved in the project, said, “It takes all of us to help families … if we want to create a future with strong families and successful students.”
To find out how you can help create lasting change and improve Lincoln by donating your time and resources, go to unitedwaylincoln.org.