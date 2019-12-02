Trivia Night event raises over $75,000 for Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln

Over 200 attendees packed Duncan Aviation’s private hangar Nov. 12 to support the local Boys and Girls Club’s “Back to School” themed fundraiser.

Emceed by Husker football legend Aaron Davis, community leaders, educators and philanthropists came together for an evening of trivia and fun, all in the name of charity.

The 11th annual Trivia Night event offered delicious food provided by B&R Stores and featured a themed costume contest as well as an extensive silent auction.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thanks to the generosity of this year’s attendees and over a dozen corporate sponsors, the event raised more than $75,000, which ensures that students attending Park Middle School and North Star High School will continue to receive after-school support through Boys and Girls Club high-impact programs.

“More than 2,000 students and their families rely on the Boys and Girls Club,” said board chair Jessica Erstad. “Each year, funds raised from Trivia Night allow us to better serve our families.”