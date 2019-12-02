Trivia Night event raises over $75,000 for Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln

Over 200 attendees packed Duncan Aviation’s private hangar Nov. 12 to support the local Boys and Girls Club’s “Back to School” themed fundraiser.
Emceed by Husker football legend Aaron Davis, community leaders, educators and philanthropists came together for an evening of trivia and fun, all in the name of charity.
The 11th annual Trivia Night event offered delicious food provided by B&R Stores and featured a themed costume contest as well as an extensive silent auction.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks to the generosity of this year’s attendees and over a dozen corporate sponsors, the event raised more than $75,000, which ensures that students attending Park Middle School and North Star High School will continue to receive after-school support through Boys and Girls Club high-impact programs.
“More than 2,000 students and their families rely on the Boys and Girls Club,” said board chair Jessica Erstad. “Each year, funds raised from Trivia Night allow us to better serve our families.”
Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Kim Goins inspired the crowd to think about the legacy they will leave in Lincoln. Currently, over 40,000 jobs are unfilled in Nebraska. The Boys and Girls Club is working with local partners to ensure that club members are prepared to enter our current workforce, and more importantly, support Lincoln Public Schools to ensure that students are prepared for jobs that don’t exist yet.
“I think it’s important that we continue to innovate our programming to ensure that all kids are able to compete in school and life at a high level,” Goins said. “What I love most about the Boys and Girls Club is that it is truly the great equalizer, creating an opportunity for all kids to succeed, no matter their socio-economic situation.”
The club’s next major fundraiser is Casino Night at Lexus of Lincoln, scheduled for 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 24.
Reach the editor at 402-473-2644 or mschwaninger@journalstar.com.