Tree of Hope: Providing porch deliveries for our most vulnerable

Shannon Crellin remembers the moment she knew the Lincoln Tree of Hope would need to grow deeper roots: When the pandemic hit Lincoln and the demand for needs soared.
“Suddenly we started to get so many more requests from people with so many different stories, week after week,” explained Crellin, president and founder of Tree of Hope. “Everyone had a different situation … families, elderly, disabled, so many different vulnerable populations.”
The Tree of Hope initiative grew out of Make Lincoln Kind Again, a social media enterprise featuring people doing good deeds. “But it was starting to get overrun with so many requests for help that it seemed like we needed a sister group to ease that burden,” Crellin said.
Enter Tree of Hope, a pay-it-forward clearinghouse for people who are in need and for people who can fill those needs.
“When COVID-19 hit our community, we hit the ground running,” Crellin said. We stopped regular operations and sent out a call for volunteers who could make porch pick-up and porch deliveries.
“The pandemic has caused us to grow into something far larger,” she added. And the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund has helped Tree of Hope grow, transforming into an organization that provides everything from food packages to much-needed hygiene products.
“If someone needs something, we ask no questions. We simply figure out a way to provide it,” Crellin said.
