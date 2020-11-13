Toy drive collecting gifts through Dec. 1

You can help families in need this holiday season by dropping off unwrapped gifts for a toy drive for City Impact's Gifts of Love program through Dec. 1 at Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200. Open hours are from 7-11:15 a.m. and 2-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.