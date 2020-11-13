Toy drive collecting gifts through Dec. 1

You can help families in need this holiday season by dropping off unwrapped gifts for a toy drive for City Impact's Gifts of Love program through Dec. 1 at Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200. Open hours are from 7-11:15 a.m. and 2-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Toys needed include play-kitchen toys, arts and crafts, Hot Wheels, Star Wars toys, sports balls, Barbie dolls, bikes, scooters, thermos mugs and young adult fiction books.
For every new toy or gift you bring in, your name will be entered into a drawing for prizes. Direct any questions to the clinic at mtchiro4645@gmail.com or 402-483-6633.
