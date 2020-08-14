Totonga Bomoi director receives Quilters Guild scholarship

Kelly Ross, on behalf of Totonga Bomoi, has been awarded the Lincoln Quilters Guild $1,000 scholarship for 2020.
Ross is an English as a Second Language teacher in the Adult Education department of Southeast Community College, in addition to serving as program director at Totonga Bomoi. She has taught English and been highly involved in the refugee and immigrant community for the past eight years.
Ross is well-known in her field as a gifted teacher with a specialty in English language communication. Totonga Bomoi has the opportunity to create a clear pathway of economic success for refugee and immigrant women in eastern Nebraska by providing them the opportunity to achieve financial independence and social capital through artisan mentorships and business education.
There are no organizations currently providing entrepreneurial-focused business training or ELL-friendly artisan mentorships in Lincoln. Through community partnerships, the participants will receive the skills to manage their own business, support and a stable space to continue developing these skills.
To move forward on this Lincoln project, Ross and a team of two or more refugees/immigrants will need to seek the knowledge and skill training from the most elite quilters and artisans in Lincoln to ensure a high quality of education for future refugee and immigrant artisans.
A full list of newspaper articles regarding Totonga Bomoi and work done in the Democratic Republic of the Congo can be found at https://bit.ly/31IDMbF.
