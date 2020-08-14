Totonga Bomoi director receives Quilters Guild scholarship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelly Ross, on behalf of Totonga Bomoi, has been awarded the Lincoln Quilters Guild $1,000 scholarship for 2020.

Ross is an English as a Second Language teacher in the Adult Education department of Southeast Community College, in addition to serving as program director at Totonga Bomoi. She has taught English and been highly involved in the refugee and immigrant community for the past eight years.

Ross is well-known in her field as a gifted teacher with a specialty in English language communication. Totonga Bomoi has the opportunity to create a clear pathway of economic success for refugee and immigrant women in eastern Nebraska by providing them the opportunity to achieve financial independence and social capital through artisan mentorships and business education.

There are no organizations currently providing entrepreneurial-focused business training or ELL-friendly artisan mentorships in Lincoln. Through community partnerships, the participants will receive the skills to manage their own business, support and a stable space to continue developing these skills.