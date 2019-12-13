Thousands benefit from Thanksgiving food distribution

Nearly 4,500 people were able to celebrate Thanksgiving with fresh, healthy food after visiting the Center for People in Need’s holiday food distribution event Nov. 23-25.

Traditional holiday fare such as mashed potatoes, cranberries and canned vegetables along with fresh produce including apples, onions and potatoes were given to 1,390 families.

“We had a new family join us for the Thanksgiving distribution this year,” said Ashton Juarez-Bundy, the center’s volunteer and event coordinator. “The dad had an unexpected medical procedure that prevented him from working, the kids didn’t have winter coats, and the mom was visibly stressed, trying to figure out how to feed her family,” she said.

“I nearly cried.”

“Being able to provide them with coats and a grocery cart full of food warmed my heart,” Juarez-Bundy said. “It’s why we do what we do.”

Steve Sheridan, the center’s deputy director, said that events like the Thanksgiving food distribution wouldn’t exist without outside help.

“We could not host an event like this, and help so many people, without the generous support of the community—both in donations and volunteers,” Sheridan said. “We are truly thankful.”

Any Lincoln resident who needs help can apply for assistance at the center on north 27th Street, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., or Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Complete details on the process and required documentation can be found at cfpin.org or call 402-476-4357.

