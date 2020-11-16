The half-century history of the Pius X Foundation

The Pius X Foundation has evolved over the years, reflected Father James Meysenburg, the high school’s chief administrative officer.

It was established a half-century ago by Monsignor (then Father) Ivan F. Vap, Pius X superintendent from 1964-1981, and Bishop Glennon Flavin, bishop of Lincoln from 1967-1992. In the early 1980s, Bishop Flavin challenged each of the six Catholic high schools in the diocese to start and build an endowment. Bishop Flavin had an anonymous donor who had a challenge match of $100,000 to $200,000 for each high school.

Monsignor (then Father) Liam Barr, named as Pius X superintendent in 1981, responded quickly to the challenge, raising money from donors in just a few days. That also provided the momentum for the Commitment to Educational Excellence campaign that raised $1.2 million for the Pius X Endowment Fund. Father Barr also spearheaded the first BOLT gala event in 1986, an annual tradition with a 35-year history.

Since 1982, several capital campaigns followed while Father Barr was superintendent and during the term of his successor, Father Michael Morin, Pius X High School superintendent from 1994-2007. Each campaign included an aspect of increasing the foundation/endowment fund.