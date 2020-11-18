Thanks for Giving: Recovering meth addict counts her blessings

Tanya Iron Thunder will pause on Thanksgiving Day to reflect on past decisions and give thanks for being in her third year of recovery from a life of drug abuse.

Thanks in large part to counseling and treatment at CenterPointe, the 49-year-old Lincoln woman has a new lease on life. In her past is a history marred by an addiction to methamphetamine that eventually led to drug and forgery charges.

In 2006, she received a three-year sentence to the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York. She served the sentence and completed a probationary period stemming from an unrelated matter on Feb. 14 of this year.

Iron Thunder says she discovered a different pathway to life through the counseling assistance of Frieda and Melissa — counselors assigned to her case at CenterPointe — and through meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous. She has also found spiritual guidance at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ and Christ Place Church.

“As a young teenager I chose to ‘fit in’ …. I did not know about the addiction that came with that,” said Iron Thunder, who has wrestled with meth abuse since her teenage years.

