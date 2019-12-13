47th Holiday of Trees event benefits LMTA

Nearly 1,000 guests began the Christmas season Dec. 5-6 at Heritage League’s 47th Holiday of Trees at Westminster Presbyterian Church, viewing 20 beautiful trees uniquely decorated by community members and organizations.

The event raised about $9,500, and some of the proceeds will benefit the Lincoln Music Teachers Association, said Janet Domeier, event co-chair.

“LMTA will use this donation for its Music Outreach Program,” Domeier said. "Many of the LMTA members and their students provided music at the Holiday of Trees in addition to other local musicians."

Holiday of Trees also included Santa and Mrs. Claus, Attic Treasures, a pantry of homemade food items, raffle prizes and a café.

In addition to Heritage League volunteers, Domeier recognized volunteer help from Westminster Presbyterian's staff and members, College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving, Santa Claus (John Will) and Mrs. Claus (Janice Crewdson), Rotella's Italian Bakery, Havelock Christian Church, "and the many who generously gave of their time and talents to make this another successful year," Domeier added.