{{featured_button_text}}

Help celebrate the 50th anniversary of CROP Hunger Walks at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. The 3-mile walk will begin and end at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St. Registration starts at 1 p.m.

The route avoids major intersections and is entirely handicap accessible. Pets on leashes are welcome.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Church World Service, parent agency of the CROP Walk, sent hundreds of emergency clean-up buckets and hygiene kits to Nebraska communities affected by the spring flooding. In addition, 25% of the money raised locally at the annual Lincoln CROP Walks stays in the Lincoln-Lancaster area, benefiting local pantries, Tabitha Meals on Wheels and the Indian Center. More details: sjlatshaw@outlook.com.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments