8th annual Starry Nights event raises over $100K for People’s City Mission

The ninth annual Starry Nights Festival and Gala raised over $100,000 for People's City Mission. About 5,000 people attended the festivities Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1 at Speedway Village.
“We plan to use these funds to help get us through the winter months, when homeless numbers increase due to weather,” said Pastor Tom Barber, CEO of the People’s City Mission.
Attendees bid on 22 designer-decorated Christmas trees sponsored by local businesses and churches, purchased wreaths and entered raffles. The event included a children's workshop with creative crafts and activities, free holiday treats, live entertainment by 12 local dance and music groups, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and other family activities.
“It was so great to have folks come celebrate the Christmas season with us while helping raise money to shelter the homeless,” said Barber. “We all had a lot of fun, and the Mission was able to sell 22 very fabulously decorated Christmas trees.”
New this year were a snowball toss and obstacle course bounce house.
“I am told the hottest event was the snowball toss, where people got to throw imitation snowballs while being timed with a speed gun,” said Barber. “My favorite part was the live entertainment. The dancing and singing were just incredible. It is truly a wonderful holiday experience."
The three-day holiday celebration wrapped up Dec. 1 with the “Under the Northern Lights” Gala, a formal-attired evening with dinner, entertainment, silent auction and live auction of the designer-decorated trees.
Norland Pure was the Platinum event sponsor for Starry Nights, Scheels was the Gold festival sponsor and Gov. Pete Ricketts was the Gold gala sponsor.