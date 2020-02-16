TeamMates honors mentors, mentees and school facilitators

TeamMates Mentoring of Lincoln hosted its annual Recognition Celebration Jan. 30 at the Lincoln Station. The event honors volunteers, mentees and school facilitators, and includes a dinner and keynote presentation.

Dr. Ann Chang, artistic director of the Lied Center for Performing Arts and this year’s keynote speaker, shared her story of emigrating from South Korea at age 9 and struggling with bullies. She inspired guests to seek out mentors in times of difficulty and in times of celebration.

“I didn’t know, as I do now, that everyone needs help, and there’s no embarrassment nor weakness in wanting someone to hear you and to validate you,” she said. Chang also entertained guests with a captivating piano performance.

Thirty-eight mentors received recognition, including Hall of Fame inductees nominated by their mentees, and Decade of Difference Award winners, who have volunteered with the program for 10 years. Eleven mentees were honored with Student Achievement Awards for academic improvement and reduced unexcused absences or discipline referrals.