TeamMates honors mentors, mentees and school facilitators

TeamMates Mentoring of Lincoln hosted its annual Recognition Celebration Jan. 30 at the Lincoln Station. The event honors volunteers, mentees and school facilitators, and includes a dinner and keynote presentation.
Dr. Ann Chang, artistic director of the Lied Center for Performing Arts and this year’s keynote speaker, shared her story of emigrating from South Korea at age 9 and struggling with bullies. She inspired guests to seek out mentors in times of difficulty and in times of celebration.
“I didn’t know, as I do now, that everyone needs help, and there’s no embarrassment nor weakness in wanting someone to hear you and to validate you,” she said. Chang also entertained guests with a captivating piano performance.
Thirty-eight mentors received recognition, including Hall of Fame inductees nominated by their mentees, and Decade of Difference Award winners, who have volunteered with the program for 10 years. Eleven mentees were honored with Student Achievement Awards for academic improvement and reduced unexcused absences or discipline referrals.
Susie Mahoney of Randolph Elementary School and Marcy Harrifeld of North Star High School were honored with the Judi Yost Facilitator Award of Excellence to celebrate their exceptional work overseeing the TeamMates programs in their schools. The award for facilitators was renamed this year to commemorate longtime TeamMates school facilitator Judi Yost, who retired last year.
Each year, TeamMates honors someone in the community for his/her contribution and advocacy. Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel received the Carmen and Tony Messineo Community Involvement Award for his tireless support for mentoring in our community, advocacy for youth, and personal participation as a mentor of numerous students in Lincoln and Grand Island.
Tom Osborne, co-founder of TeamMates, Jim Bennett, coordinator of the Lincoln chapter, and Greg Bouvier, president of the Lincoln TeamMates board, also spoke to the audience of nearly 300.
The event was emceed by Lauren Silverman Durban, a morning show co-host of KX 96.9 and a parenting columnist for L Magazine.