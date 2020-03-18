Team Jack Gala raises $455K for child brain cancer research

Grady was diagnosed in 2015, underwent surgery, received treatment and then was considered cancer free until September of 2018 when they learned that his cancer had returned. After traveling to St. Jude’s in Memphis, Tennessee countless times, they are currently looking for another treatment option as his last clinical trial failed.

“St. Jude’s is amazing, but we want to be close to home, where our support system is, to fight this fight,” said Jodi Simants.

The Brent and Kathryn Gehring family was the second family that shared their story. Their daughter, Emma, was diagnosed at age 7 months and is now 7 years old and still battling brain cancer. Late in 2019, after several months on a new trial drug called TAK580, which was funded by Team Jack, Emma took a terrible turn that had her fighting for her life.

Brent Gehring explained: “The tumor was dying because of TAK580. The problem with medicine and the reason we can’t give up and we can’t quit is the tumor was dying too fast. And because it was shrinking too fast, it was bleeding, which caused the seizures.”

Emma is currently receiving inpatient rehabilitation to try to regain much of what she lost during that time, including her sight and her abilities to sit up and to talk.