Team Jack Gala raises $455K for child brain cancer research

Seven hundred guests came together for the seventh annual Team Jack Foundation Gala at Lincoln’s Cornhusker Marriott Hotel Feb. 22 and raised nearly $455,000 for pediatric brain cancer research.
The event was filled with touching moments as well as inspiration, and was emceed by Nebraska native and NBC NASCAR announcer Rick Allen for the third straight year.
Robach presents keynote address
Amy Robach of ABC News’ 20/20 and Good Morning America delivered the keynote message. She shared her journey with breast cancer. She shared how when she was deciding whether to do the on-air mammogram to promote October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Robyn Roberts told her she might save a life. She went ahead and did the mammogram, and it ended up being her own life that she saved as she learned of her breast cancer diagnosis.
Robach quoted a famous Peanuts cartoon: “We only live once, Snoopy,” said Charlie Brown, to which Snoopy responded, “Wrong! We only die once. We live every day!”
Families’ stories shared
Among those in attendance were over 20 families that have been affected by the disease, two of whom shared their stories with the crowd. The first family was the Bill and Jodi Simants family of North Platte, Nebraska. The Simants’ 11-year-old son, Grady, was the spotlight story sponsored by The Home Agency and the Jim and Sharri Baldonado family.
Grady was diagnosed in 2015, underwent surgery, received treatment and then was considered cancer free until September of 2018 when they learned that his cancer had returned. After traveling to St. Jude’s in Memphis, Tennessee countless times, they are currently looking for another treatment option as his last clinical trial failed.
“St. Jude’s is amazing, but we want to be close to home, where our support system is, to fight this fight,” said Jodi Simants.
The Brent and Kathryn Gehring family was the second family that shared their story. Their daughter, Emma, was diagnosed at age 7 months and is now 7 years old and still battling brain cancer. Late in 2019, after several months on a new trial drug called TAK580, which was funded by Team Jack, Emma took a terrible turn that had her fighting for her life.
Brent Gehring explained: “The tumor was dying because of TAK580. The problem with medicine and the reason we can’t give up and we can’t quit is the tumor was dying too fast. And because it was shrinking too fast, it was bleeding, which caused the seizures.”
Emma is currently receiving inpatient rehabilitation to try to regain much of what she lost during that time, including her sight and her abilities to sit up and to talk.
The stories of families like the Gerhings and the Simants are why the Team Jack Foundation continues to work to fund groundbreaking research and raise awareness about the disease, which is the leading childhood cancer cause of death.
Auctions
The live auction, powered by Proxibid, featured 14 items, including a pair of Kansas City Chiefs jerseys worn by Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, a Napa Valley wine trip and dinner for eight with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Glass Solutions Inc. and Glass Solutions Foundation out of Itasca, Illinois, sponsored the silent auction this year. Over 130 items were offered to bidders, ranging from experience packages to autographed memorabilia and beyond. Guests took the inspiration and ran with it as the two auctions together totaled over $100,000 raised.
Special guests
Some of the special guests in attendance were Rex Burkhead, Jeremiah Sirles, Kenny Bell, Brent Qvale, Matt Slauson, Johnny Rodgers and Joba Chamberlain, as well as University of Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos and his wife Kendra. A special highlight each year at the Gala is the bonding that occurs between the families affected by child brain cancer and the former Husker athletes, as well as among the families themselves.
2019 Teammate of the Year Award
The Teammate of the Year Award presented by NCR was given to Cody Thomas for his outstanding volunteer efforts in producing the Team Jack Radiothon since 2013. Thomas has helped the Foundation raise over $540,000 and immeasurable amounts of awareness through the annual radiothon each September.
The gala event was presented by Fat Brain Toys of Elkhorn, Nebraska.
About Team Jack Foundation
In seven years, the annual Team Jack Gala has raised nearly $3 million for research. With these funds and the others raised since 2013, the Team Jack Foundation has funded impactful national research with an additional focus to build a Brain Tumor program in Omaha. The purpose of this program is to give regional children with brain cancer, like Grady and Emma, access to the best care possible while remaining close to home.
For more information about the Foundation, visit TeamJackFoundation.org. Follow the Team Jack Foundation on Facebook.com/TeamJackFoundation, Twitter: @TeamJack and Instagram: @teamjackfoundation.