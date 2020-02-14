Team Jack fundraiser set for Feb. 22
Team Jack fundraiser set for Feb. 22

Danielle and Rex Burkhead

Former Husker and current New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead addresses the audience at a previous Team Jack Gala while his wife Danielle looks on.

 FILE PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER

This seventh annual Team Jack Gala will feature speaker Amy Robach, ABC News’ 20/20 co-anchor and cancer thriver, Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel ballroom, 333 S. 13th St.

Former Husker football players such as Rex Burkhead, Jeremiah Sirles, Kenny Bell, Jordan Westerkamp, Brent Qvale and Zach Sterup will also be part of the program.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with a social hour, followed by a 6:30 p.m. dinner and program. Enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, an exclusive VIP reception, and live and silent auctions. Cocktail attire suggested.

Event proceeds benefit the Team Jack Foundation for pediatric brain cancer research. For information on tickets, tables and sponsorships, see teamjackfoundation.org or call 402-925-2120.

