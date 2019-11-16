{{featured_button_text}}
Tails 'N Ties raises $122K for Capital Humane Society

Megan Conway (left) and Nicole Cousins, both of KLKN-TV Channel 8, show adoptable husky-cattle dog mix puppies on stage at the Tails 'N Ties fundraiser for the Capital Humane Society. The 33rd annual dinner at the Cornhusker Marriott drew a record 450 attendees and raised over $122,000, which was a big increase over last year's $101,000. The event included pets available for adoption, inspirational animal rescue stories from the past year, and live and silent auctions. Bob Downey announced that he will retire in June 2020 after 35-plus years as CHS president/CEO. All proceeds from the event will benefit CHS programs. Watch for more details in a future L Magazine.

 PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER
