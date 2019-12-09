Tails ‘N Ties raises $122K for Capital Humane Society; Downey announces retirement

Bob Downey announced at the 33rd annual Tails ‘N Ties dinner on Nov. 8 that he will retire in June 2020 after 35-plus years as the Capital Humane Society’s president and CEO.
His announcement drew a long standing ovation for his years of service from a record 450 attendees at the event in the Cornhusker Marriott ballroom. Watch for a more detailed story about Downey in a future L Magazine.
“That was a big increase over last year's $101,000,” said Matt Madcharo, the Humane Society’s director of fundraising and operations. “So it was a great way to honor Bob with his last Tails ‘N Ties dinner.”
You have free articles remaining.
The event included pets available for adoption, showcased on stage by TV news personalities Megan Conway and Nicole Cousins from Channel 8 and Shelby Fenster from Channel 10.
Attendees heard inspirational animal rescue stories about dogs Harvey and Skittles, a cat named Murphy and a horse named Whiskey, all of which faced significant challenges before they found their new, loving homes in the past year.
The event also featured a live auction of 15 packages donated by local businesses and individuals, a silent auction, and a Heads or Tails coin toss game for a $150 prize.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Capital Humane Society programs.
This year’s emcees were Brad Anderson of Channel 10 and Carol Turner of Three Eagles Communications. Greg Ford served as auctioneer.