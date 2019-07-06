Join the Capital Humane Society for Tails ‘N Taps, from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, for a beer tour of some of Lincoln's best local breweries.
Purchase a "License to Taste" for $25 and receive a free pint of beer from each participating brewery including White Elm, Zipline and Backswing. If any remain, tickets the day of the event will be $35. Food will be available at each brewery.
This is a human-only event, so please leave your pups at home. Must be 21 or older. Tickets/details: CapitalHumaneSociety.org