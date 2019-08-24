The Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County received an $8,300 grant Aug. 20 from the Taco Bell Foundation to support more than 2,000 youth in the Lincoln community.
The funding will help purchase new equipment, going on field trips, and funding fall and other programs that empower Lincoln’s students to graduate from high school and achieve their dreams.
“We are thrilled to play a part in the Taco Bell Foundation’s investment in America’s youth,” said Michelle Birkel, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County. “When you come across another organization committed to championing education and empowering this nation’s next generation of leaders, you know there’s a special energy there. This mission we’re sharing is one with an enormous upside for our young people, our communities and our country at large.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County is one of more than 350 youth-serving organizations that will receive a portion of nearly $6 million in grants being presented by the Taco Bell Foundation this year.