Christie Hinrichs, Tabitha president and CEO, shared a thought-provoking message Sept. 26 at the nonprofit’s annual Signature Event fundraiser at the Country Club of Lincoln. She challenged guests to join her and readjust their attitude on aging.
“Easier said than done,” said Hinrichs, as she, too, catches herself alluding to her age with “I am getting old” phrases. She asked the audience to embrace Tabitha’s unique vantage point, where growing older equals tapping into well-lived lives full of wisdom and purpose, while providing opportunities for rewarding, life-long careers in compassion.
“My wish is that each of you could see what we see every day at Tabitha,” shared Hinrichs.
Tabitha’s 1,000-plus employees span across a 28-county network to form a team that deeply cares for and about the well-being of seniors, their families and the communities in which they live and serve, Hinrichs said. Tabitha’s initiatives are wrapped in innovation, and solutions are centered on seniors’ varying needs.
You have free articles remaining.
Generous community supporters rallied to raise a record $380,000 to ensure Nebraska seniors receive the exceptional care they need and deserve. The evening focused on supplementing the more than $1 million deficit Tabitha faces annually.
“The fact is that government reimbursement only covers a fraction of the true cost of care, and more Medicaid cuts are looming,” said Hinrichs. “This is more relevant than ever, as last week four more nursing homes in the state closed down. With a total of 15 senior care facilities shutting their doors so far this year, it is imperative to collaborate and advocate for senior neighbors.
“We are grateful for the astounding generosity shown at this year’s Signature Event,” Hinrichs added. "This allows us to continue providing the care seniors need -- when, how and where they need it -- in this challenging and unpredictable time.”
Tabitha’s Signature Event was made possible by these major sponsors: Lockton Companies, Community Pharmacy, Immanuel, Dennis and Carolyn Peters, Union Bank & Trust, and Dr. Rod and Debbie Basler, among many other corporate and individual sponsors. For ways you can support local seniors, visit Tabitha.org/Give today.