Dick Chapin didn’t know the scope of Tabitha’s services until he moved on campus with his wife, Jacque, a few years ago, despite being born and raised in Lincoln.
He was familiar with its rehabilitation center because he spent time there following triple-bypass heart surgery in 1994. When he returned to the campus at 48th Street and Randolph Avenue so Jacque could receive skilled nursing and then hospice care, he was able to secure a room for himself on the rehabilitation floor to be near her.
Chapin, 96, now resides at GracePointe Assisted Living & Memory Care Suites. He is thankful to have a spacious apartment, someone to clean weekly and an exercise room where he can complete his daily workouts.
“It’s just like a home away from home,” he said. “This is my home.”
For more than 130 years, Tabitha has been stepping up to provide resources to those in need, primarily seniors. Established in 1981, Tabitha Foundation’s purpose is to fill the gaps so more seniors can have access to the services they need but may not be able to afford, including long-term care, skilled nursing care, rehabilitation services and hospice.
Heath Stukenholtz, chief development officer and head of the Tabitha Foundation, said that more than $3 million is donated through the Foundation annually to support Tabitha’s services.
“Much of our support goes to seniors who have outlived their resources,” Stukenholtz said.
Tabitha’s aim is to assist seniors with challenges in their life and find a way to make their lives more joyful, he added.
“You’re not giving to Tabitha. You’re giving to seniors,” explained Becky Fulmer, director of marketing.
Last year, Tabitha Foundation provided more than $1.3 million toward long-term care for seniors who couldn’t afford the cost. With the growing number of baby boomers entering retirement age and needing services, Stukenholtz said Tabitha’s focus is on identifying ways to continue to say “yes” and fill in the gaps.
Because the government doesn’t fully reimburse for the services Tabitha provides, there are shortfalls each year. Stukenholtz said the goal is to break even, which is possible when neighbors give to their neighbors.
“The majority of funding comes from individuals, many of whom have experienced the exceptional care and love through the services of Tabitha,” Stukenholtz said.
Local congregations also make donations and help Tabitha identify the best possible resources and support services for those it serves in 28 counties throughout Nebraska.
In 2018, community donors and Tabitha helped offset more than $600,000 in costs for Tabitha’s Meals on Wheels service, according to President and CEO Christie Hinrichs. One of Tabitha’s mainstays, Meals on Wheels relies on volunteers to deliver 500-plus hot daily meals, along with a safety check, to adults with disabilities and seniors who desire to remain independent. Ninety-five percent of meal recipients report that the volunteer who delivers their meal is the only person they see in a given day, and more than 70 percent of meal recipients do not have the resources to pay for the meal.
Tabitha Hoffman, a hospice bereavement coordinator for the central region, gives through Tabitha’s payroll deduction plan. Collective gifts from Tabitha employees are among the top five largest donations received in a given year, Stukenholtz said.
Hoffman has also been on the receiving end of others’ generosity through the Workforce Development Initiative.
“When Tabitha was the recipient of a matching gift to help support education, growth and development opportunities for our employees, Dick (Chapin) stepped in and asked if he could help those who had been helping him,” Stukenholtz explained. The fund grants scholarships and provides opportunities to support employees.
Tabitha has already invested in the lives of nearly 50 employees, Stukenholtz said. It is one way that Tabitha is making sure its staff members are trained to meet the needs of its clients, Fulmer added.
Hoffman was able to attend a seminar about assisting suicide survivors and a grief seminar with the “guru of grief,” Alan Wolfelt. She sees both as good resources for her hospice and grief group work.
Katy Blitz, a hospice home health aide at Tabitha, received a scholarship to cover some nursing prerequisite classes at Southeast Community College. “I’m a single parent, so it helps out tremendously,” she said.
And once Blitz gets into a nursing program, additional scholarships are available.
“I like that they reach out to their employees and are continuously asking, ‘What can we do better?’” Blitz said of Tabitha. She plans to become an RN hospice case manager, but for now is proud to be part of a hospice team that she said amazes her every day with their care for patients and their families.
Tabitha also serves as a resource for older adults seeking senior care.
“We are extremely proud to help seniors and their adult children navigate the confusing health care system,” said Hinrichs. Senior care experts can identify the best possible resources and support services based on individual needs, many of which Tabitha can provide.