Support music outreach at Barnes & Noble Feb. 16

Music students of Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA) members will perform from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Barnes & Noble Bookstore at SouthPointe Pavilions, 2910 Pine Lake Road, on Sunday, Feb. 16 to raise money for the LMTA Music Outreach Program (LMTA-MOP).

Barnes & Noble will donate a portion of “in store” sales, including food, except gift cards on Feb. 16. Identify yourself as a friend of LMTA. “In store” sales at other Barnes & Noble stores in the nation will also qualify for the donation. Mention Bookfair number 12586616.

LMTA is a nonprofit organization of independent music teachers and college faculty whose objective is to provide educational and performance opportunities for member teachers and students. The Music Outreach Program is administered by teacher volunteers, partnering with local music stores, piano tuners and businesses.

Dietze Music House will donate a digital keyboard for the Feb. 16 event.