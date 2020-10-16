Stuff the Bus event supports Food Bank

The 11th annual “Stuff the Bus” for the Food Bank of Lincoln, sponsored Oct. 8 by Immanuel Community: The Landing at Williamsburg Village in partnership with the Williamsburg HyVee Store, filled The Landing's bus with over a ton of food and supplies and raised over $2,700 for the Food Bank.

This year’s theme was “Take Courage…Share Hope.” This is an especially challenging year for families who have been affected by the pandemic. The Landing Staff Unity Council has a passion for raising awareness for food insecurity in the Lincoln area, and Landing residents help support the endeavor.