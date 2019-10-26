{{featured_button_text}}
Students raise $5K for Parkview with Fun Run

Harlyn Weiting participates in the annual Parkview Christian Fun Run to earn funds for his school. On Oct. 16, Harlyn was among 125 students, from pre-schoolers to 12th graders, who took turns running laps from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Parkview Christian football field, raising $5,000 for their school. The funds will be used for general operating expenses such as classroom materials and school improvements, according to PJ Book, Parkview Christian athletic director and social studies teacher.

 COURTESY PHOTO
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments