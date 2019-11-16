People’s City Mission will present its ninth-annual Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival and Gala Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1 at Speedway Village, 345 Speedway Circle.
The festival features 20 designer-decorated Christmas trees sponsored by local businesses and churches, and is People’s City Mission’s largest community event and fundraiser. It includes a children’s workshop with creative crafts and activities, free holiday treats, live entertainment and pictures with Santa.
Festival attendees can bid on the trees, purchase wreaths and enter raffles. New attractions this year include a snowball toss and obstacle course bounce house.
Hours are 3-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
The holiday celebration wraps up Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. with the Starry Nights "Under the Northern Lights" Gala, a formal-attired evening with dinner, entertainment, silent auction and live auction of the designer-decorated trees.
For tickets and more details, see pcmlincoln.org, the Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival page on Facebook or call 402-475-1303.