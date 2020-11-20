Starry Nights Christmas tree festival coming to Gateway Mall

People’s City Mission will present a special edition of the Starry Nights Christmas tree festival, “Walk Through the Trees,” Nov. 25, 27, 28 and 29 at Gateway Mall.

The Starry Nights festival is People’s City Mission’s largest community event and fundraiser. During the event, the community will be treated to 16 designer-decorated Christmas trees sponsored by local businesses and churches.

For public safety, this 2020 special edition will not feature the usual family festival and formal gala. The Mission hopes to bring those back next year.

“This year’s event is free to the public, and our way of saying ‘thank you’ to Lincoln for all of your love and support through the year,” says Pastor Tom Barber, CEO at People’s City Mission.

Also new this year:

• A behind-the-scenes sneak peek of designers as they set up and decorate their trees in the Gateway Mall commons area.

• Custom, handmade Starry Nights ornaments – each ornament purchased for $15 will fund one night’s stay at the Mission for a person experiencing homelessness.

• A Christmas Market with designer-decorated wreaths, door hangers and pencil trees that can be purchased either in person or online.