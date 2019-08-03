St. Monica’s will host its annual Amazing Chase fundraising event Saturday, Aug. 24, with a goal of raising $80,000 to support life-changing recovery for women.
This event is inspired by "The Amazing Race" television series and challenges teams to embark on a scavenger hunt-style trek around Lincoln. At each destination, teams compete in a series of challenges, and only after completion learn their next location as they race to the finish line.
“This is no ordinary fundraiser,” said Mary Barry-Magsamen, chief executive officer at St. Monica’s. “It’s an opportunity to have fun with friends while helping women live better, healthier lives.”
Leading up to the Chase, teams raise funds in hopes of gaining an upper hand on race day. These funds help women at St. Monica’s and also give the teams advantages, like early starts and mulligans. The top three fundraisers and race finishers receive prizes such as vacation getaways, tickets to sporting events and gift cards.
St. Monica’s provides gender-specific, trauma-informed care within an environment that helps empower women combating a variety of problems intertwined with substance abuse. With a safe place to go and get well, women can make positive changes, gain new skills and discover strengths.
To learn more about St. Monica’s Amazing Chase and to sign up your team, go to stmonicas.com.