21st annual Heart and Stroke Ball raises $120,000

The American Heart Association raised awareness and about $120,000 through its annual Lincoln Heart and Stroke Ball on March 7.

The evening of fun and fundraising brought more than 350 supporters to the Embassy Suites, 1040 P St. The 21st-annual black-tie event featured a cocktail reception, dinner, silent and live auctions, an opportunity to hear about the work of the American Heart Association, a “Dancing with the Docs” competition organized by the DelRay Ballroom, a survivor story and “Open Your Heart Pledge,” and an after-party dance featuring music by The 402.

The “impact goal” of the fundraiser was to improve the cardiovascular health of all Americans by 20% while reducing deaths from heart disease and stroke by 20%.

The Lincoln Heart Ball was created to celebrate the energy, passion and commitment of donors, healthcare providers, community leaders, sponsors, volunteers and survivors to raise funds for lifesaving research and education. Funds raised during the event will support the fight against cardiovascular diseases – the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States each year.

The chairs of the 2020 Heart Ball were Dr. Matthew Johnson, a cardiologist with Bryan Heart, and his wife, KaCey Johnson.

The Heart Ball has raised about $2.5 million throughout its 21-year history, according to Brianna Georgeson, senior director of the American Heart Association.

