Spring Creek Prairie’s annual event goes virtual

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual fundraising event at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, formerly known as Tastes in the Tallgrass, will be hosted virtually on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Tune in to the Tallgrass will feature a live online auction, premade food for pickup, and a special Zoom presentation starting at 6 pm.

“Each September we look forward to hosting so many friends at Spring Creek Prairie for our annual fundraiser, Tastes in the Tallgrass,” said Meghan Sittler, center director for Audubon’s Spring Creek Prairie. “While we would love to be hosting everyone at the prairie, we are excited to have our friends ‘Tune in to the Tallgrass’ with us.”

The online auction page is now live and will begin accepting bids Friday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. A variety of items are available including art pieces, jewelry, a crane viewing experience, gift baskets and more. The page will close at 8 p.m. Sept. 13.

Sittler hopes that people will join “for food, fun, music and to help keep the prairie thriving.”

To learn more about the event and how to register, visit springcreek.audubon.org/events/tune-tallgrass or email scp@audubon.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0