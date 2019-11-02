Spectrum has donated $2,500 to People’s City Mission as part of the company’s new community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
For over 100 years, People's City Mission has assisted more than 1 million men, women and children suffering from homelessness and poverty, along with those struggling with chemical addictions, fleeing domestic abuse, mental illness, divorce, abandonment, unemployment and other life crises. The grant money will help continue the organization’s mission to serve those in need across the greater Lincoln area.
“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Perry Watson, area vice president for Spectrum in Nebraska. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”
In its inaugural year, Spectrum Employee Community Grants provides funding to local nonprofits throughout the company’s 41-state service area. Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 98,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.