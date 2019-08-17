Proceeds from the fourth annual Sowers Club of Lincoln Car, Truck and Motorcycle show resulted in $2,500 checks each for the Autism Family Network and Child Advocacy Center.
The money for the Child Advocacy Center will allow the agency to continue to provide services to help fight child abuse in Lincoln, Lancaster County and Southeast Nebraska. The agency served more than 1,120 children last year, a number that continues to rise, according to its development director, Destiny Burkett.
The Autism Family Network plans to use the check from the Sowers Car Show to help fund recreational activities such as Husker Heroes, and outings to a Marcus Theater movie and to the Lincoln Children’s Museum. The AFN, founded in 2006, is a volunteer-based nonprofit in Lincoln that helps families who have children with autism.
The CAC and AFN have both benefited financially from the Sowers Car Show since the show’s inception in 2016. This year’s show, held May 19 in the former Sears parking lot at Gateway Mall, registered a record-high 108 vehicles and resulted in trophies for 71 entrants.
More details about the CAC can be found on its website at www.smallvoices.org.
Additional information about the AFN is at www.autismfamilynetwork.org.