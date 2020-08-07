Southeast Kiwanis helps 358 youth served by Cedars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even in these unpredictable times, the Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis Club is making a difference for children.

This year, 358 youth (preschool through high school) served by Cedars Youth Services will receive backpacks stuffed with back-to-school supplies thanks to the generosity of Southeast Kiwanis.

Southeast Kiwanians contribute at each weekly meeting and sell boxes of Baker’s Candies to the public in November and December to raise the $3,695 needed to purchase the school supplies. Additional support came from Union College, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, and donations made directly to Cedars.

Club members devoted more than 200 hours to unpacking and unzipping the backpacks, sorting notebooks and file folders, pencils, pens, erasers, markers, crayons, lip balm, facial tissues, Cane’s bookmarks and combo certificates, and filling the individual backpacks.

“Kids need Kiwanis, and our club is glad to help,” said project chair and club charter member LuAnn Davis.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Southeast Kiwanis meets outdoors from noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday in Roberts Park, 56th and Sumner streets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0