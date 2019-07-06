Lincoln South Rotary Club celebrated club members' service June 28 at the annual changing of the guard meeting in the private dining rooms at The Venue.
In the past year, the club held a Tribute to First Responders with 55 first responders. The event was attended by 365 people and was an opportunity for the community to show support to our first responders. At the event, Lincoln South Rotary Club provided a $1,000 grant to Shop with a Cop, $1,000 to Safe Kids of Lincoln-Lancaster County and over $6,000 to Crime Stoppers.
During the year, grants were provided to support Lincoln Literacy, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Bright Lights Summer Robotics program, and the Food Bank of Lincoln and Lancaster County. The club provided scholarships to three college-bound students, sponsored high school students at the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camp, and supported the Wheelchair Project of the UNL Rotaract Club. The South Rotary Club has a regular shift for delivering Meals on Wheels for Tabitha.
The Rotary Clubs in Lincoln partnered on projects and activities. They presented dictionaries to fourth graders; raised awareness and funds to help eradicate polio, which is a signature project of Rotary; and held a Salute to Business, this year honoring Firespring. And, Lincoln South Rotary supported and sponsored the development of a new Rotary club in Lincoln to expand the service provided by Rotary in our community.
To learn more about Lincoln South Rotary Club, see lincolnsouthrotary.org.