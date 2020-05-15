South Rotary awards $1K scholarships to 3 students
Lincoln South Rotary Club has awarded three $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors.

Applications were made available at each school and through EducationQuest. A committee of club members reviewed the applications and selected the recipients. The students presented a short speech to the entire club membership during an online meeting May 8.

The following students were awarded scholarships:

Matthew Dohmen of Lincoln Northeast, who plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a focus on mechanical engineering;

Ben Laws of Lincoln East, who plans to focus on computer science and mathematics but has not committed to a college; and

Sam Spethman of Lincoln Southwest, who plans to focus on communications at UNL with emphasis on public engagement and advocacy.

Rotary International is a volunteer organization of business and professional leaders who provide humanitarian service and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Approximately 1.2 million Rotary Club members belong to 33,000 Rotary Clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas. To learn more, see lincolnsouthrotary.org.

