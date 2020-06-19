Sousek running across Nebraska to benefit women

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Starting today, June 20, Steve Sousek is on an ambitious mission — running 520 miles across Nebraska to raise $52,000 for women in crisis and unborn children. Oh, and doing it all in 10 days.

As an avid long-distance runner for the last decade, Sousek said the idea of running for a greater cause has often crossed his mind. RUNBORN gave him the opportunity to do just that. A life-long advocate of causes that value the sanctity of life, he wanted to do something to support women in abusive relationships or with difficult pregnancies. And as a past victim of a physically abusive relationship, he felt a deep connection with women fleeing domestic violence and could relate to their fear and need for support.

“I wondered if the purpose of me experiencing it myself was to prepare me to have a greater understanding of their need,” he said.

Sousek developed RUNBORN as his outlet to help - to support, in some way, the women who are also running for their lives, whether it be due to abuse or crisis pregnancies.

From June 20-29, Sousek will run two marathons a day to raise a goal of $100 for each mile. His route will take him from the Colorado border just west of Grant to the Iowa border at Plattsmouth. The entire planned route can be seen at www.runborn.org.