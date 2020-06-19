Sousek running across Nebraska to benefit women

Starting today, June 20, Steve Sousek is on an ambitious mission — running 520 miles across Nebraska to raise $52,000 for women in crisis and unborn children. Oh, and doing it all in 10 days.
As an avid long-distance runner for the last decade, Sousek said the idea of running for a greater cause has often crossed his mind. RUNBORN gave him the opportunity to do just that. A life-long advocate of causes that value the sanctity of life, he wanted to do something to support women in abusive relationships or with difficult pregnancies. And as a past victim of a physically abusive relationship, he felt a deep connection with women fleeing domestic violence and could relate to their fear and need for support.
“I wondered if the purpose of me experiencing it myself was to prepare me to have a greater understanding of their need,” he said.
Sousek developed RUNBORN as his outlet to help - to support, in some way, the women who are also running for their lives, whether it be due to abuse or crisis pregnancies.
From June 20-29, Sousek will run two marathons a day to raise a goal of $100 for each mile. His route will take him from the Colorado border just west of Grant to the Iowa border at Plattsmouth. The entire planned route can be seen at www.runborn.org.
Sousek completed almost 1,000 miles of training in the last few months to prepare and hopes his 54-year-old body can endure the 50-plus miles every day.
“It will definitely be a challenge to run that far for 10 days in a row,” he said. “But knowing my effort is encouraging people to make donations to help support and protect women and unborn children at risk will be the energy I will draw from to get me through each day. The donations will be the encouragement for each one of the expected 800,000 steps I will be making in this run.”
Sousek is committed to completing the entire distance and plans to bring his bike along just in case his feet need a break for a few miles each day, if that is what it takes to complete the full distance.
“I only expect to use my bike as a last resort, if needed,” he said.
All funds raised will be split between St. Gianna Women’s Homes and the Women’s Care Center of Lincoln, two pro-life organizations with a history of caring for women above and beyond the point of choosing life for their children.
St. Gianna’s is an apostolate of Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska (CSS) that provides victims of domestic violence and other forms of abuse with a range of services, including a fully furnished 24-unit long-term housing complex. Additionally, CSS provides education, employment and counseling services for families left homeless because of domestic violence. St. Gianna’s gives women a safe, secure place to stay and begin rebuilding their lives.
Women’s Care Center (WCC) was founded by Dr. Janet Smith in 1984, and has since become the largest pregnancy resource center in America, serving 30,000 women annually from 32 centers in 11 states. WCC offers free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, self-sufficiency training, education, counseling and support after birth for as long as is needed for each individual woman. Sarah Kroner, RN, is heading up the endeavor to bring WCC to Lincoln and is raising funds to renovate the building at 5632 S. 48th St.
“I feel God has been preparing me for several years and is calling me to this challenge and will help me complete it," Sousek said. "These women and children face much bigger challenges than the challenge before me to accomplish this run – their actual life is being challenged and threatened. I am running for their lives, believing that my effort and physical sacrifice will inspire others to help support them with a financial donation, or sacrifice if you will, through RUNBORN.”
To see the RUNBORN story, learn more or donate to RUNBORN, visit www.runborn.org and follow Sousek’s journey on Facebook, www.facebook.com/irunborn.
