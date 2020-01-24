Souper Bowl of Caring teams needed

Souper Bowl of Caring is celebrating 30 years of giving. Since 1990, groups in Lincoln and across the nation have tackled hunger during the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl by collecting dollars and food for local charities. Last year, nearly 5,000 groups collected over $9 million and food donations for hunger relief charities across the country.
To help meet a growing demand for services, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach is encouraging local groups to “join the team” and help Matt Talbot tackle hunger and homelessness by participating in this year’s Souper Bowl of Caring on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Feeding the hungry is at the core of Matt Talbot’s mission with two hot, nutritious meals served every day of the year. More than 100,000 meals were provided last year with an average of 145 people served at each meal.
In addition to hunger relief, Matt Talbot offers homeless prevention services such as life skills training and tenant education, drug and alcohol counseling, case management, and housing, plus help with basic and emergency needs such as showers and laundry services.
"Matt Talbot has participated in Souper Bowl of Caring for the past 21 years, and I’m always inspired by the many different groups that participate – families, businesses, clubs and churches,” said Matt Talbot Executive Director Susanne Blue. “On Super Bowl Sunday, there will be food and fun for those watching the game. But there will also be people struggling to feed themselves and their families. Matt Talbot is here for those folks every day, and will provide beyond the basic need of food to embolden people to have hope and to find possibilities when things seem impossible."
For more information about the Souper Bowl of Caring effort and how to get involved, call event coordinator Vicky Drozd at 402-817-0619 or visit mtko.org.