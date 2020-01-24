Souper Bowl of Caring teams needed

Souper Bowl of Caring is celebrating 30 years of giving. Since 1990, groups in Lincoln and across the nation have tackled hunger during the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl by collecting dollars and food for local charities. Last year, nearly 5,000 groups collected over $9 million and food donations for hunger relief charities across the country.

To help meet a growing demand for services, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach is encouraging local groups to “join the team” and help Matt Talbot tackle hunger and homelessness by participating in this year’s Souper Bowl of Caring on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Feeding the hungry is at the core of Matt Talbot’s mission with two hot, nutritious meals served every day of the year. More than 100,000 meals were provided last year with an average of 145 people served at each meal.

In addition to hunger relief, Matt Talbot offers homeless prevention services such as life skills training and tenant education, drug and alcohol counseling, case management, and housing, plus help with basic and emergency needs such as showers and laundry services.