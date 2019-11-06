{{featured_button_text}}
Sock-tober event collects 600 pairs of socks for MTKO

Sarah Gauger (at right), OMT! shop owner, and her sister, Kate Merritt, recently donated 665 pairs of white crew socks to Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach. OMT! collected the socks during a Sock-tober event in which the store donated a pair of socks for every pair sold throughout October. "We were overwhelmed by the response from our customers," Gauger said. "It's almost double what we did last year. It was a wonderful way to celebrate our 40th year of business!"

