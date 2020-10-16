Shop to Stop Family Violence Week is Oct. 18-24

Voices of Hope will host the 26th annual Shop to Stop Family Violence Week Sunday, Oct. 18 through Saturday, Oct. 24.
Throughout the week, you can shop at locally owned businesses while supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in our community. Participating retailers will donate 2 percent of their proceeds during the week to Voices of Hope, which provides crisis intervention services for victims of relationship violence and sexual assault in Lincoln and Lancaster County.
“This week means so much to our mission to help survivors to domestic violence and sexual assault. The campaign brings awareness to what we do both within the community and to those who may need our help,” said Voices of Hope Executive Director Marcee Metzger. “By participating, businesses provide us with much-needed resources to help survivors, and we also hope to give these local businesses extra visibility during a tough economic time.”
Participating retailers include A Novel Idea, Francie and Finch, Goldenrod Pastries, Gomez Art Supply, Little Mountain Print Shoppe, Meier’s Cork and Bottle, OMT! Divine Women’s Resale, Paint Yourself Silly, Rachel’s Boutique, Retail Therapy, Scarlet Raven Tattoo, Stem Gallery, Ten Thousand Villages, The Mill, Tsuru and The Uniform Connection.
Sponsoring businesses are Talent Plus, Studio 951 and Firespring.
Voices of Hope provides free and confidential services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and incest. Last year, Voices of Hope answered more than 10,000 calls from individuals needing help or information related to domestic violence and sexual assault. It also assisted more than 2,200 victims and survivors through services such as safety planning, counseling, protection order assistance, support groups, and legal and medical advocacy.
For additional information or ways to support Voices of Hope, contact Resource Development Coordinator Stephanie Geery-Zink at stephanie@voicesofhopelincoln.org.
