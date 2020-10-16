Shop to Stop Family Violence Week is Oct. 18-24

Voices of Hope will host the 26th annual Shop to Stop Family Violence Week Sunday, Oct. 18 through Saturday, Oct. 24.

Throughout the week, you can shop at locally owned businesses while supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in our community. Participating retailers will donate 2 percent of their proceeds during the week to Voices of Hope, which provides crisis intervention services for victims of relationship violence and sexual assault in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

“This week means so much to our mission to help survivors to domestic violence and sexual assault. The campaign brings awareness to what we do both within the community and to those who may need our help,” said Voices of Hope Executive Director Marcee Metzger. “By participating, businesses provide us with much-needed resources to help survivors, and we also hope to give these local businesses extra visibility during a tough economic time.”

Participating retailers include A Novel Idea, Francie and Finch, Goldenrod Pastries, Gomez Art Supply, Little Mountain Print Shoppe, Meier’s Cork and Bottle, OMT! Divine Women’s Resale, Paint Yourself Silly, Rachel’s Boutique, Retail Therapy, Scarlet Raven Tattoo, Stem Gallery, Ten Thousand Villages, The Mill, Tsuru and The Uniform Connection.