Seniors Foundation ensures Aging Partners is there for Lincoln’s growing senior population

In the next five years, the number of people age 60 and over in Lancaster County will increase by 12 percent. That trend will continue past 2040, according to Randall Jones, director of Lincoln’s Aging Partners.

“More seniors means more assistance and a greater need for services,” said Jones. “Aging Partners will need more resources to help keep seniors in their homes and healthy.”

Seniors Foundation’s core purpose is fundraising to help seniors lead better lives by supporting Aging Partners, the organization that works to ensure the independence and full life of the seniors and aging veterans it serves. Aging Partners relies upon a mix of local, state and federal funding as well as donations and supplemental funding from the Seniors Foundation.

Next year, Seniors Foundation will celebrate 40 years of supporting Lincoln’s senior population.

“We want to be able to respond quickly and be ready with resources to better provide dependable operational funds for Aging Partners,” said John Croghan, president of the Seniors Foundation Board of Directors.