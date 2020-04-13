Seniors Foundation ensures Aging Partners is there for Lincoln’s growing senior population

In the next five years, the number of people age 60 and over in Lancaster County will increase by 12 percent. That trend will continue past 2040, according to Randall Jones, director of Lincoln’s Aging Partners.
“More seniors means more assistance and a greater need for services,” said Jones. “Aging Partners will need more resources to help keep seniors in their homes and healthy.”
Seniors Foundation’s core purpose is fundraising to help seniors lead better lives by supporting Aging Partners, the organization that works to ensure the independence and full life of the seniors and aging veterans it serves. Aging Partners relies upon a mix of local, state and federal funding as well as donations and supplemental funding from the Seniors Foundation.
Next year, Seniors Foundation will celebrate 40 years of supporting Lincoln’s senior population.
“We want to be able to respond quickly and be ready with resources to better provide dependable operational funds for Aging Partners,” said John Croghan, president of the Seniors Foundation Board of Directors.
Over the years, the Seniors Foundation has spearheaded fundraising efforts to purchase and renovate housing for low-income seniors and create the Downtown Senior Center – a central location for services and food distribution. More recently, Seniors Foundation became the lease holder for Victory Park at the Veterans Administration (VA) Campus, which once completed will include a clinic, housing and offices. The Veterans Assisted Supportive Housing, which opened at Victory Park in 2017, has statistically eliminated homelessness for Lincoln veterans.
Most recently. Seniors Foundation has helped to fund transportation vans, computers, exercise equipment and a new meal delivery van.
While the city responds to the COVID-19 crisis, Aging Partners’ seniors centers, exercise facility and in-person meals have shut down to slow the spread of the virus. People over 65 are at the highest risk of severe illness.
The agency’s First Service coordinators continue to answer phone calls from seniors who need to hear a caring voice and get help on anything from understanding a bill to deciding whether they should call their doctor about a cough. Those front-line staff members provide seniors with important information and referral services to government and community programs and resources. Aging Partners continues to work with Tabitha to deliver meals to vulnerable seniors in their homes, and is working with more than 800 of the most low-income seniors who have medical needs.
“Regardless of age or income, people deserve to live their best lives, especially in later years,” said Croghan. “That’s why Seniors Foundation has been raising funds to uphold this belief for nearly 40 years. We want to help seniors connect, engage in activities and enjoy nutritious meals – helping them lead better lives.”
Learn more about Seniors Foundation at https://seniorsfoundation.org/. Resources for seniors are available on Aging Partners’ website https://www.lincoln.ne.gov/city/mayor/aging/ or by calling 402-441-7070.
