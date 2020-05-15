Scooter's May 22 sales at new location to benefit Matt Talbot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Scooter’s Coffee will open a new drive-through coffee house at 2600 Pine Lake Road on Monday, May 18. To celebrate the grand opening, Scooter’s will donate 100% of total sales on Friday, May 22 to Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach (MTKO). Drive-through hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

“Lincoln is our home, and we’re passionate about making it a better place to live and raise our family," said franchisee Jason Metcalf, who owns the majority of Lincoln stores, including the Pine Lake location. "It’s a privilege to be part of the progress and to be able to give back to the community that supports us.”

MTKO remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to provide services using modified operations and means of communication to mitigate the risk of virus transmission. Boxed “to-go” meals are provided twice a day, every day with expanded hours Monday through Friday. The facility is open to guests using laundry, shower, counseling and substance use evaluation services by appointment. Housing and case management, mail distribution and street outreach are ongoing.