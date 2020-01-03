Scooter's donates $22K to military families

Scooter’s Coffee coordinated a Veterans Day campaign at 240 Scooter’s Coffee stores across the country that raised over $22,000 to support Wounded Warriors Family Support (WWFS) programs.

Customers at participating Scooter’s Coffee locations had the opportunity to add $1 to their orders in November to help WWFS. Scooter’s Coffee presented the donation during a Jan. 3 ceremony at its 5310 O St. store in Lincoln.

“We couldn’t be more thankful for the generosity shown by participating Scooter’s Coffee locations and their customers," said retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. John Folsom, WWFS founder and president. "This is a perfect example of a business and its customers joining together to support our military families. Every donation is deeply appreciated and helps us meet our goal of making our programs a reality for many deserving wounded veterans and their families.”

WWFS is an independent nonprofit organization with a mission to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured or killed during combat operations. For more information, visit wwfs.org.

