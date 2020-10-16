Scholarship program seeks top youth volunteers

Nebraska's young change-makers have until Nov. 10 to apply for scholarships, grants and more through The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

Prudential Financial and the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) are calling on middle level and high school volunteers to apply for local, state and national recognition through this program.

Nebraska students in grades 5-12 are eligible for 2021 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards if they have made meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteering within the past 12 months — virtually or otherwise. The application is available at spirit.prudential.com.

The top middle level and high school volunteer from each state and the District of Columbia will be named State Honorees in February. They will receive $1,000 scholarships, engraved silver medallions and an invitation to the program’s national recognition events.

In May, the program will name America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2021. Those National Honorees will receive additional $5,000 scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies for their nominating schools or organizations, and $5,000 Prudential grants for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.