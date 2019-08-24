An individual served by Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties received the gift of reliable transportation Aug. 17. Southeast Community College’s (SCC) Auto Collision Repair Technology program refurbished the vehicle, which was donated by State Farm Insurance in conjunction with the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program.
The vehicle presentation was held at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course as part of Vinnie’s ninth annual Classic Car Show hosted by State Farm agent Vinnie Krikac and 104.1 The Blaze.
This is the second time SCC’s Auto Collision Repair Technology program has refurbished a vehicle for an individual in need of reliable transportation. When it came to finding a deserving recipient, SCC reached out to Community Action for help.
“Community Action has a reputation for serving individuals working hard toward economic stability, and it was an honor for our students to get hands-on experience with refurbishing a vehicle for one of their participants,” said Bill Vocasek, instructor/program director of the Auto Collision Repair Technology program at SCC. “We feel confident that this vehicle will support the recipient’s achievement of future goals.”
The vehicle's recipient, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected by a committee of six individuals formed by SCC. A single parent of three, the recipient expressed sincere gratitude for the gift.
“I cannot thank everyone enough,” the recipient said. “Without this vehicle, I wouldn’t have been able to accept my new job, which is going to provide the income I need to provide for my family. This gift has truly changed my life.”
Securing reliable transportation is one of the biggest challenges for low-income individuals living, working and raising families in Lincoln. This need is consistently evident at Community Action, which serves over 19,000 individuals through 18 poverty-fighting programs and services each year.
“Our mission at Community Action is to empower people living in poverty to reach economic stability,” said Vi See, executive director. “When our participants receive a gift as significant as a reliable vehicle, they are one step closer to reaching that goal.”
NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council have donated more than 2,100 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.
To learn more about Community Action or to donate, visit communityactionatwork.org or call 402-471-4515.