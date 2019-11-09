The 29th annual Santa Cop Auction, a Lincoln Police Union Charities event, is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Center for People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St.
Doors open at 11 a.m., with the silent auction starting at noon and the live auction beginning at 2:30 p.m.
A portion of the Santa Cop revenue goes to fund Toyland, a holiday assistance program that helps families served by the Center for People in Need. Santa Cop donations also help the Shop with a Cop, a holiday program that brightens the holidays for the underprivileged, and a program that allows the Lincoln Police Department to adopt families in need.
To donate to the Santa Cop program, call 402-441-7224 or email lpd1704@cjis.lincoln.ne.gov.