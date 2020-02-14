Russ’s Wine and Food Experience set for Feb. 28
Russ's Wine and Food Experience

Paeter Schmidt (left) of Quail Distributing visits about wines with David Winter in the reserve room at a previous Russ's Wine and Food Experience. This year's 12th annual event, a fundraiser for Lincoln Community Playhouse, is set for Friday, Feb. 28 at Embassy Suites.

 FILE PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER

Taste local and international wines at Russ's Market's 12th annual Wine and Food Experience fundraiser for Lincoln Community Playhouse from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Embassy Suites, 1040 P St.

Sample fine cheeses, gourmet desserts, beef, seafood and many unique items. Ninety booths will fill the main ballroom.

In addition, Reserve Room guests will choose from an exclusive selection of reserve wines and a buffet. Tickets for the Cellar Room will include a dozen top-end wines and an expanded menu of appetizers and snacks.

Presented by Russ’s Market, the event has raised over $400,000 for the Lincoln Community Playhouse since its inception. Tickets are available at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, Lincoln-area Russ’s Market stores and russmarket.com.

